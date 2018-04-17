Kerry County Council paid €2.9 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year

Kerry County Council paid out €2.9 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year.

Clancy Plant Hire, Moyvane was the biggest beneficiary, followed by Healy-Rae Plant Hire, Kilgarvan.

The hire of plant and machinery for Kerry County Council is procured through the Dynamic Purchasing System for Local Authorities, and when council contractors need to hire an item of plant, a mini-competition is created through supplygov.ie.

The details were revealed in response to a motion from Cllr Brendan Cronin.

Clancy Plant Hire, Moyvane was the biggest beneficiary during 2017, having being paid €275,000 in contracts from Kerry County Council.

Healy-Rae Plant Hire, Kilgarvan was second on the list, taking in €186,000 in contracts from the council.

Frank O’Connor of Kilkerry, Ballymacelligott was third on the list at €152,000; Dillons Waste Disposal, Tralee was next at €125,000.

O’Connor’s Hardware and Farm Supplies Ltd, Duagh is fifth on the list at €117,000; Tommy Finucane Haulage of Ballydesmond, and Eamonn and Seamus Hobbins Ltd, Coolroe, Killorglin, both received €110,000.

Farran Plant Hire Ltd of Farran, Castleisland and Murphy Tool Hire, Listellick, Tralee were both at €104,000, and Randles Bros Plant and Agri Hire, Fussa, Kilgarvan were 10th on the list at €78,000.

The full list on contractors is below: