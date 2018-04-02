Kerry County Council owed almost 9.5 million in unpaid rents, loans and rates

Kerry County Council is owed almost 9.5 million in unpaid rents, loans and rates.

According to the Irish Independent, reports from the local government auditor show that nationally over 400 million euro is owed to local authorities.

Kerry County Council is owed nine million four hundred and ninety-two thousand euro.

This consists of €789,000 in rents, €267,000 in loans, and eight million four hundred and thirty-six thousand euro in rates.

These audits are conducted annually by the spending watchdog based in the Department of Housing, Community and Local Government.