Kerry County Council offers to meet IFA following greenway CPO protest

Kerry County Council has offered to meet members of the Irish Farmers’ Association to discuss the south Kerry Greenway project.

It follows a protest by up to 150 IFA members from around the country at Aras an Chontae in Tralee yesterday.

They want the council to withdraw the Compulsory Purchase Order for the land needed for the 32-kilometre scheme from Glenbeigh to Renard; the CPO is due to be published shortly.





During the protest, a letter from the IFA was handed into the council’s headquarters requesting another meeting, the local authority says this has been offered in writing to the group.

Kerry County Council says it has attempted to acquire the land needed for the project of major economic and tourism benefit by negotiation over the course of many years, but this has not proven possible.