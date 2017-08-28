Kerry County Council not in a position to take over the role played by voluntary groups

Kerry County Council is not in a position to take over the role played by voluntary groups in the county.

Councillor Damien Quigg had called for full time employees to be provided for general upkeep of town and villages in the South and West Municipal District.

He claimed Tidy Town groups are carrying out voluntary, labour-intensive work above and beyond their capacity and recources

In response, Kerry County Council say they provide as much support as possible to voluntary groups, including the disposal of waste and the provision of the Community Support Fund.

However, they claim it is not financially feasible at present to take over the very important role played by voluntary community groups.