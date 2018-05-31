Kerry County Council does not know who owns ghost estate in Sneem

Kerry County Council does not know who owns a ghost estate in Sneem.

At a recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, Councillor Norma Moriarty asked the council about Ard an Óir, a privately owned, unoccupied and unfinished housing estate in Sneem.

Ard an Óir is a ghost estate on the Kenmare Road in Sneem.





Kerry County Council says the property was transferred from NAMA to Oaktree PLC in late 2016, and it’s believed the property may be launched to the market later this year.

The council believes the estate has changed hands since 2016, and it’s unable to find out who now owns it.

Kerry County Council has submitted a claim on the bond and adds it’s a priority to identify the owner of the ghost estate.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Norma Moriarty called on the council to ascertain who the owners are as it’s vital to the local economy that the accommodation is put back into use.