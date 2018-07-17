Kerry County Council launches new activities and attractions guide

A new brochure highlighting the wide and diverse range of activities and attractions on offer to locals and visitors to the county has been published.

The 170 page brochure has been published by the Tourism Unit of Kerry County Council and was launched by the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Norma Foley.

It includes a listing of contact details for over 300 tourism and activity businesses.





Cllr Foley said that Kerry is more dependent on tourism than any other county in Ireland and that future economic development and job creation is more likely to be linked to it.

One in five jobs and businesses in Kerry depend on tourism and the county earns an estimated €420m from visitors annually.

The brochure will be distributed nationally and internationally and an online version will be available on the Kerry County Council website.