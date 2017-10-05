Kerry County Council to launch 1916-2016 Centenary Programme Book & DVD

Kerry County Council is to launch a 1916-2016 Centenary Programme Book & DVD detailing events in communities around Kerry marking 100 years since the Rising.

The publication contains information on lectures, recitals, readings, performances, exhibitions and walks which re-imagined Éirí Amach na Cásca in Kerry.

State ceremonies at Ballykissane Pier, Valentia Island and Banna Strand – where over 7,000 people attended the Casement Commemoration alongside President Michael D Higgins – are also documented.

The programme book and dvd will be launched at a special ceremony at the Rose Hotel, Tralee on Thursday October 5th.