Kerry County Council is joint most accountable local authority in the country

Kerry County Council is the joint most accountable local authority in the country.

That’s according to Transparency International Ireland’s first National Integrity Index on Local Authorities.

Kerry is ninth overall in the country in the index, which ranks councils based on transparency, accountability and ethics.

Kerry had an overall score of 53%; they topped the list with Galway City Council for accountability at 90%, got 38% for ethics, and 33% for transparency.

Advocacy and Research Coordinator with Transparency International Ireland, Kelly McCarthy says Kerry County Council needs to do more around transparency, saying councillors’ ethics declarations should be available online: