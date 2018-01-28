Kerry County Council inviting submissions for Scéim Gaeilge Nua 2018 – 2021

Kerry County Council is preparing a new Irish language scheme under Scéim Gaeilge Nua 2018 – 2021.

The purpose of the scheme is to provide a better and wider range of Irish services to the public.

Oifig na Gaeilge has stipulated submissions are welcome but they must be ‘clear, legible and in natural Irish’ of not more than 1,000 words.

Submissions are invited to gaeilge @ ciarrai.ie or in writing to Oifig na Gaeilge at Kerry County Council.

Staff will be available to discuss submissions with groups of special interest.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, 2nd February at 4pm.