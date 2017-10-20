Kerry County Council inviting submissions on pedestrianisation of Tralee Town Centre

Kerry County Council is inviting submissions on the pedestrianisation of the Mall in Tralee Town Centre.

The council is proposing traffic calming measures in Bridge Street and the Mall, including the pedestrianisation of the area from 10.30am to 6.30pm.

Submissions are also being sought on the issue of taxis in the town, including the location of the taxi stands.

The plans are available to be viewed at the Town Hall on Princes Street and Kerry County Council buildings in Rathass.

The closing date for submissions and observations is Monday at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Tralee, Norma Foley, says the temporary pedestrianisation during the International Rose of Tralee festival received very positive feedback.