Kerry County Council invites application for 2018 Community Support Fund

By
radiokerrynews
-
At the launch of the Kerry County Council Community Support Fund for 2018 at the Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre on Thursday evening were, l-r: Niamh O’Sullivan (Head of Community Unit), Helena Switzer (Community Unit), Cathaoirleach Cllr John Sheahan, Chief Executive Moira Murrell, and Michael Scannell (Director of Services).

Kerry County Council is inviting applications from community and voluntary organisations for a €750,000 fund.

The Community Support Fund has supported over a thousand projects since 2015 to the value of €2.25 million.

For 2018, the fund has been refocussed to target funding under five categories: Growing and Sustaining Communities, Community Tidy Towns Initiatives and Amenity Projects, Community Sport and Physical Activity Programmes, Community Economic Innovation, and Community Based Tourism, Festivals and Events.

The new minimum grant payable is €500.

The closing date for applications is the 22nd of January, and forms can be downloaded from the council’s website.

Further information is available for Kerry County Council’s Community Department at 066 718 3680.

