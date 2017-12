Kerry County Council is carrying out visual inspection of approximately 250 bridges on national, regional and local roads across the county.

Kenmare Cllr Dan McCarthy tabled a motion at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council querying the state of bridges and any potential build-up of debris.

In response Kerry County Council said they were carrying out inspections and would prioritise areas with a history of flooding.

They said any debris which could restrict river flows will be removed.