Kerry County Council has houses in its stock no one is willing to take

Kerry County Council has houses in its stock which no one is willing to take.

The issue came before the recent meeting of South and West Kerry Municipal District, where Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae claimed he’s aware of a council house that’s been empty for over two years but hasn’t been offered to people on the waiting list.

Independent Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae has called on Kerry County Council to urgently allocate council houses that are vacant for over 12 months, of which he claims there are a number.

He says he knows of one house in particular that is empty for over two-and-a-half year; he claims it’s been done up but not offered to anyone on the housing waiting list.

The council says its housing department is reviewing its Voids Management Programme and any houses identified as available for letting where there’s a housing need will be allocated without delay.

The local authority is also assessing houses where there may be issues, for example rights-of-way, and they’ll be assessing if remedial action is required.

Director of Services Martin O’Donoghue says a number of long term voids have been offered to people on the housing waiting list but no one has taken them up.

He said some vacant houses may be built on family land holdings, and therefore can’t be allocated; some have substantial damage from fires and are subject to insurance claims, while others require significant investment and are not a viable investment.

He added that the council has done substantial work to reduce the time houses are vacant between tenants.