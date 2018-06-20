Kerry County Council to host civic welcome for Dr Timothy Shriver

Kerry County Council will host a civic welcome for Dr Timothy Shriver today.

The nephew of John F. Kennedy is the UNESCO Chairholder at the Institute of Technology Tralee, and is in the county to speak at an event at the college tomorrow.

The Tralee UNESCO centre supports the body’s work in promoting peace and equality through physical education, sport, recreation, and fitness.





Dr Shriver is also CEO of the international Special Olympics movement, which was established by his late mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

He’ll be honoured by Kerry County Council this evening at 5.30pm at county buildings.