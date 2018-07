Kerry County Council is hopeful of finding a resolution to construct a car park extension in Dingle.

Plans to construct an extension to the car park on Green Street are being held up, as the council is engaged in talks with the adjoining landowners.

The council says it’s committed to financing the extension, and it is actively engaged in negotiations.





It was unable to give a timeframe for planned works, when asked by Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O’Shea.