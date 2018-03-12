Kerry County Council honours Mick O’Dwyer at civic reception

Kerry County Council has paid tribute to the sporting achievements of former Kerry footballer and manager, Mick O’Dwyer.

The council hosted a civic reception in his honour at county buildings today.

Many members of Kerry teams of the past joined the Waterville native for the reception.

As player and then manager Mick O’Dwyer won 12 All-Irelands, 11 National Leagues and 23 Munster titles.

The civic reception was proposed by Cllr Mike Kennelly, brother of former Kerry captain, the late Tim, who presented Mick O’Dwyer with the Sam Maguire Cup, which was borrowed from Dublin for the day.

Mick O’Dwyer says he’s honoured by today’s event.