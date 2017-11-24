Kerry County Council honoured for MacGillycuddy Reeks Habitat and Trail Repair Project

Kerry County Council has been honoured for its role in repairing the MacGillycuddy Reeks Habitat Trail.

The Council received the Sustainable Environment Award, sponsored by ERP, at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards last night.

The MacGillycuddy Reeks Habitat and Trail Repair Project was carried out as part of the Collaborative Rural Economic Development Zone (REDZ) initiative.

Monaghan County Council was named Local Authority of the Year 2017 at the awards, held in association with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.