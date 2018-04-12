Kerry County Council hiring seasonal outdoor and roads staff

Kerry County Council is hiring seasonal staff in the outdoor and roads areas.

They say temporary seasonal staff are currently being hired to undertake the works outlined in the Schedule of Municipal District Works Plan and the Service Delivery Plan for 2018.

There will also be permanent appointments made during the year to maintain outdoor staff levels, as a number of retirements are to take place this year.

The information was revealed following a motion at the South and West Municipal District meeting from councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen.