Kerry County Council gets help from Gardaí to tackle illegal dumping

Kerry County Council regularly carries out road-side checkpoints and inspections with Gardai around the county in a bid to tackle illegal dumping.

It comes as armed members of the force joined Fingal County Council in Dublin to identify unauthorised and bogus refuse collectors and their clients in the area.

Kerry County Council’s Environment Department says it regularly carries out checkpoints coordinated with Gardai through the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority based in Cork County Council.

The checkpoints are aimed at detecting the unauthorised collection and movement of waste.

The local authority’s litter hotline is 1800 326 228.