Kerry County Council expected to build 140 social housing units this year

Kerry County Council is expected to build 140 social housing units this year.

The target was given by Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy, who will today publish a detailed list for the 31 local authorities.

Nationally, just under 5,000 units will be built this year, which is considerably lower than the current social housing waiting list, according to the Irish Examiner.

Kerry County Council, along with other local authorities, will supplement their social housing provisions through the Housing Assistance Payment Scheme and the Rental Accommodation Scheme.