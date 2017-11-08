Kerry County Council encouraged to exercise legal right over fencing on Fenit Island

Kerry County Council has been encouraged to exercise their legal right over fencing on Fenit Island.

The fences, which were erected in July 2015, are in contravention of planning laws, and An Bord Pleanála ruled in favour of Kerry County Council removing the fences.

Councillor Graham Spring brought a motion to a recent monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, asking the council to provide an update on perimeter fencing on the island.

He asked the council, at the very least, to provide a timeline for action to be taken.

Councillor Toiréasa Ferris claimed there were legal avenues available to the council, but they have not been pursued.

The Sinn Féin councillor called on the council to exercise their legal right, adding the approach thus far has been ‘disgraceful and inadequate’.

In response, Kerry County Council claims it has commenced enforcement action in respect of the matter, and it is mindful of advancing the case as quickly as possible.