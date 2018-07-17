Kerry County Council has cut time taken to turnaround vacant houses

Kerry County Council has cut the time taken to turnaround vacant council houses.

The National Oversight Audit Committee report gives an average turnaround time of 38.89 weeks from when one tenant leaves a council house and another moves in, but in Kerry last year, it was less than 30 weeks.





The local authority says a review was undertaken on their voids management process, which resulted in the delivery of units in a more efficient manner.

The council hopes to further reduce the turnaround time from below 30 weeks this year.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council has made an application to the Department of Housing to carry out works to 84 properties with a total value of €1.3 million this year.

The council says neither approval nor funding has been received, despite the programme being substantially completed.

The local authority says in the last few weeks it has received an indication that the final approved programme for 2018 may be significantly reduced, and this would result in a deficit in funding in Kerry and could see the programme suspended.