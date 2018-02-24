Kerry County Council considering the use of embankments to combat tidal flooding in Mid Kerry

Kerry County Council is considering the use of embankments to combat tidal flooding in Mid Kerry.

Councillor Michael Cahill brought a motion to the monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking the Council to provide the necessary funding to raise and strengthen coastal protection works in Cromane.

Kerry County Council says the current wall in Lower Cromane was never designed with a view to preventing tidal flooding.

Additionally, prior to any works, the OPW must undertake a proposed CFRAM study in the Castlemaine Harbour area.

However, Kerry County Council has been in discussions with a number of property owners at the northern end of Cromane Lower, with a view to providing additional embankments at the rear of their properties.

The design of the embankments is presently being modified and, if a design can be agreed upon, it will be submitted to the OPW for consideration.