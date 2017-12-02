Kerry County Council confirms no sewage emanated from treatment plant in Sneem

Kerry County Council has confirmed there was no sewage spill from the public wastewater treatment plant in Sneem in recent weeks.

At a recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, Councillor Norma Moriarty asked for a thorough investigation of an alleged sewage spill in Sneem.

Earlier this month, Irish Water and the Environmental Protection Agency investigated reports of possible pollution in the Sneem Estuary.

At the time, Irish Water confirmed that Kerry County Council was looking into the possibility of an algae bloom.

Councillor Norma Moriarty asked the council for an investigation to be launched, and also for rigorous testing of the wastewater and treatment system to be carried out.

In response, Kerry County Council says no sewage emanated from the public wastewater scheme in the village and they’re full satisfied the treatment plant in Sneem was operating as normal during the period of the alleged leakage.

South and West Kerry Municipal District councillors accepted the council’s reply, however, there were concerns raised over the exact cause of the suspected effluent.