Kerry County Council confirms appointment of ‘Broadband Officer’

Kerry County Council has appointed a Broadband Officer to act as a single point of contact for engagement with operators within the local authority.

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr Michael Gleeson tabled a motion at a recent meeting monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, describing social, economic and educational deprivation due to a lack of broadband connectivity.

In response the council stated the availability of high speed broadband in all parts of Kerry is to be a key infrastructural element to the economic and social development of the county.

They said a Broadband Officer had been appointed as recommended in the ‘Report of the Mobile Phone and Broadband Task Force’.

The officer, they said, will assist with the accelerated rollout of the National Broadband Plan when contractors are in place next year.