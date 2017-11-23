Kerry County Council completed six houses this year for social housing needs.

The current waiting list for housing in the county stands at 3,240, with 80% of housing applicants currently renting private accommodation.

99 commencements of work were due to begin this year on new homes, while Kerry County Council will begin work on 197 units in 2018.

Kerry County Council completed one new home in both 2015 and 2016.

According to figures returned from local authorities to the Housing Agency, Kerry County Council has 65 hectares of undeveloped land which is zoned for residential use.

It’s claimed 930 dwellings could potentially be built on this land, however, this does not take into account issues such as planning restrictions, local flooding issues and available funding.

Additionally, varying levels of housing demand in the county mean all land zoned for residential use cannot be developed for housing.