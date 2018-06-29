Kerry County Council ceases watering of public areas

Radio Kerry News received a number of calls in relation to Kerry County Council watering roundabouts and flower beds.

It was claimed watering took place in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel, despite the nationwide pleas to conserve water.

A spokesperson for the council says there had been some watering, however, it has now ceased.





It stresses that not all supplies used for watering purposes came from freshwater supplies, and any further watering which may have to be undertaken will use recycled water or alternative sources.

Tidy Towns committees are also encouraged to cease watering flower beds and gardens.