Kerry County Council carrying out remedial work on north Kerry estate to address rat problem

Kerry County Council is carrying out remedial work today on a north Kerry estate where there were reports of rats ‘swinging off the branches of trees’.

Causeway resident, mother-of-two Amy Goggin, first noticed a number of rats near her home over two years ago and reported the matter to the council.

However, Amy’s seven-year-old daughter noticed a number of rats in a tree near their home in Cluain na nAisling.

As part of the proposed solution to the vermin problem Kerry County Council is cutting back a ditch between the estate and an adjoining property.

The council says the ditch may be providing cover for vermin.

 

