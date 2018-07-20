Kerry County Council carried out 44 wind farms inspections in past two years

Kerry County Council have carried out 44 site inspections at wind farms in the past two years.

Compliance checks have been carried out from an environmental, ecological, and enforcement perspective, and a number of sites were visited during construction to assess if any issues arose.

The council says all complaints received about the construction or operation of wind farms have also been investigated.





Any issues identified have either been addressed or are being followed up on, and a number of cases are still being examined.

The council was responding to a question from Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty, who queried the number of inspections carried out and also sought results of inspections.