Kerry County Council buys 13 acres of amenity land for the public in South Kerry

Kerry County Council has secured the purchase of 13 acres of amenity land in Kenmare for public use.

The lands located at The Peninsula had been previously part of a 50 acre plot owned by NAMA.

The lands were then sold to Oaktree Capital, a management investment firm, and were also the subject of competing claims made by local businessmen in the High Court.

Fianna Fáil senator, Mark Daly, says the receiver for Oaktree Capital, Ken Fennell of Deloitte, has signed the contract for the sale of 13 acres of land.

It’s not known how much the council has paid for the lands.

Senator Daly says the coastline stretch of lands will be used to benefit the people of Kenmare: