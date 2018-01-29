Kerry County Council to assess damage to Kilflynn Bridge

Kerry County Council are today examining the situation regarding a bridge in Kilflynn which subsided over the weekend.

A section of the wall on Kilflynn bridge collapsed on Friday evening after heavy and prolonged rain leaving a large gap.

The alarm was raised by locals who first noticed the collapsed section late on Friday evening.

Locals in the North Kerry village say it was lucky no one was injured when the bridge wall collapsed.

A spokesperson from Kerry County Council confirmed to Radio Kerry News that council personnel are on the ground and assessing the situation today.