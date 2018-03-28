Kerry County Council Artists in Residence granted use of Muckross cottages

A briefing session was held this week at the Schoolhouse in Muckross in which the Trustees of Muckross House were present alongside representatives from the National Parks & Wildlife Service. Presentations from the County Arts Officer as well as the artists themselves were very well received. Included are Leas Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen, Geraldine Rosney, Chairperson, Trustees of Muckross House,centre, Senator Paul Coghlan,Trustee, back row, Bernard Collins, Trustee, Michael Larkin,Trustee, Pat Dawson, Manager Killarney House and Gardens, Mieke Van Mechelan, Film Maker in Residence, Kate Kennelly, centre, Kerry County Council Arts Officer, Ann Marie Ní Churráin, Artist in Residence and Denis Reidy, Manager, Muckross House and Gardens and Denis Cronin, Trustee. Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan

Three Kerry County Council Artists in Residence have been granted the use of residential cottages on the Muckross Estate in Killarney.

Writer in Residence Annemarie Ni Churráin is based in one of the cottages, as is Filmmaker in Residence Mieke Vanmechelen and Musician in Residence, Ian Wilson.

The use of the cottages has been made possible through an expaned partnership between the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Trustees of Muckross House.

Pat Dawson, Regional Manager with the National Parks and Wildlife Service said the temporary use of the cottages allows the NPWS to be especially relevant to the contemporary arts.

