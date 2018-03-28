Kerry County Council Artists in Residence granted use of Muckross cottages

Three Kerry County Council Artists in Residence have been granted the use of residential cottages on the Muckross Estate in Killarney.

Writer in Residence Annemarie Ni Churráin is based in one of the cottages, as is Filmmaker in Residence Mieke Vanmechelen and Musician in Residence, Ian Wilson.

The use of the cottages has been made possible through an expaned partnership between the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Trustees of Muckross House.

Pat Dawson, Regional Manager with the National Parks and Wildlife Service said the temporary use of the cottages allows the NPWS to be especially relevant to the contemporary arts.