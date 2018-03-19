Kerry County Council announces Arts Grants and Bursaries Scheme recipients

Kerry County Council has announced funding allocations under the Arts Grants and Bursaries Scheme for 2018.

Awards totalling almost €17,000 will be made in the South and West Kerry Municipal District, including to €1,300 to Chamber Music on Valentia.

There’s €8,500 going to organisations, individual artists, and artists in schools in the Killarney MD; among them is €2,000 for the Handed Down Series and World Fiddle Day.

Grants of €5,200 will be given out in the Listowel MD, with €250 for the Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival among them.

In the Tralee MD, awards worth €5,700 are being allocated; one of those to benefit is the Tralee Art Group, which will get €500.