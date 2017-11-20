Kerry County Council announces areas of free parking for the Christmas period

Kerry County Council has announced areas of free parking for the Christmas period.

Car parking will be free for the month of December in Killarney in both the High Street and Lewis Road car parks.

Parking will be free up to 11 AM each day in the Glebe and Fair Hill car parks, and in the lower section of New Street car park.

Free parking from 1 PM daily comes into effect from December 4th in Tralee, and will extend to January 6th.

There will free car parking after 1 PM each day in Listowel from December 1st to 16th, while from Monday 18th to Monday January 1st, car parking will be free each day, subject to a 2-hour limit.