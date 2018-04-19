Kerry County Council agrees 2018 Annual Service Delivery Plan

Kerry County Council has agreed its 2018 Annual Service Delivery Plan.

This sets out the work programme of the council, including housing, roads, street cleaning and water services, and follows approval of plans at municipal district level.

The total level of funding to be spent on roads in Kerry this year is almost €41 million, up €8.5 million on last year.

Projects include the N22 Lewis Road junction in Killarney, the N69 Listowel Bypass, as well as the N86 Tralee to Single scheme.

In its Annual Service Delivery Plan, the council says the continuing development of Fenit Harbour is of strategic importance to the economic growth of the county.

Funding has been secured to improve the R558 Tralee Fenit Road, as well as for the Tralee Northern Relief Road.