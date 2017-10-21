Kerry County Council advising public of flooding and surface water as code orange warning remains in place until 9pm

Kerry County Council is advising members of the public that there remains some spot flooding and surface water in many parts of the county this evening and that caution is advised on all roads.

While weather conditions associated with Storm Brian are slowly improving, there has been rainfall during the day and the Orange warning for wind remains in place for Kerry until 9pm tonight.

Two roads are flooded and may be closed overnight or until further notice: the Moll’s Gap Road N71 due to flooding at the lakes and the Glenflesk to Barraduff road due to localised flooding.

The Council is asking road users to remain vigilant this evening, particularly after dark as there may still be flood waters on many routes.

Driving may also be impacted by significant leaf-fall today which may cause slippery conditions.

Kerry County Council wishes to acknowledge the support and effort of its Operations staff and Civil Defence volunteers, many of whom were mobilised from 5am on Saturday to prepare for and monitor the adverse weather conditions and who helped to address issues as they arose throughout the day.