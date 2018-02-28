Kerry County Council advising people to stay home and avoid road travel during weather emergency

Kerry County Council is advising people to stay at home during the red weather alert.

The Kerry Local Coordination Group met again this afternoon to review preparations for the severe weather forecast for Kerry over the next two days.

A Status Red weather warning is in effect from 4pm tomorrow to noon on Friday.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council Owen O’Shea says conditions are likely to be treacherous and road travel should be avoided.

The group has stated this is a significant emergency situation and that all advice from public agencies should be carefully heeded. An emergency number contact has also been put in place.

Kerry County Council offices, facilities, and amenities will be closed to the public from 1pm tomorrow and on Friday but the emergency number will be manned on a 24-hour basis.

Water related issues should be reported to Irish Water on 1850 278 278.