Kerry County Council adopts increased budget at €137 million for next year

Kerry County Council has adopted an increased budget which will see it spend almost €137 million next year.

That’s up some €10 million on 2017, and will see the majority of the income come from commercial rates.

Almost half of all spending next year will be on wages, at €66 million.

Two-thirds of Kerry County Council’s income for Budget 2018 is expected to be raised locally, over €41 million in commercial rates, €14.5 million in Local Property Tax, and €12 million from rents and loans.

The council is expecting to take in €3 million in parking charges and fines during 2018, and €2.4 million from transfer stations and refuse charges.

€12 million of the council’s income will come from Irish Water, with €35 million in State grants.

The biggest cost for Kerry County Council next year is on payroll costs and pensions at almost €66 million (€65.84 million) or 48% of all costs.

The council will be taking on more outdoor staff, due to a 10% increase in road grants.

Of the almost €137 million to be spent next year, €34 million (€33.8) will go on roads, transport and safety, up almost €3 million on 2017; €26.7 million is to go on housing and building, up €2.7 million; and €18 million on environmental services, up €1 million.

The council is to spend a total of €100 million during 2018 on its capital programme, developing buildings and facilities; €89 million will be funded from grants, and just under €11 million from the council’s own funds.

After much debate councillors voted in favour of adopting Budget 2018; 27 for and five against.