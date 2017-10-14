Kerry County Council activates ‘Major Weather Emergency Plan’ ahead of Hurricane Ophelia

Kerry County Council has activated its Major Weather Emergency Plan following the issuing by Met Eireann of a Status Red severe weather warning for Kerry this Monday.

Met Eireann has issued a Level Red weather warning for counties including Kerry which is in effect from 9am on Monday to 3am on Tuesday. Winds of up to 130km/h are expected across the county with the potential for structural damage and significant disruption.

The Local Co-ordination Team including Kerry County Council, the HSE, An Garda Siochana, Kerry Fire and Rescue Services and Kerry Civil Defence met this afternoon to discuss preparations for the weather emergency.

The Council has asked members of the public, property owners and businesses to plan for the severe weather expected in Kerry on Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday. Loose items like bins, unsecured hoarding and signage should be secured in advance of the stormy conditions.

Tidal surges are expected in coastal areas with some flooding likely in coastal regions though the severe risk is expected from high winds and the possibility of fallen branches and trees.

Council personnel have been mobilised across the county and sandbags are being deployed to at-risk areas as a precaution and will be available from tomorrow.

Further updates will be provided through local media and on the Council’s social media channels.

Visitors have also been asked to stay away from Killarney National Park for the duration of the weather warning.

Regional Manager with the National Parks and Wildlife Services Pat Dawson says there will be a risk of injury from falling trees and wind blown debris during the status red.

Hurricane Ophelia is expected to transition to a post tropical storm as it approaches our shores on Monday bringing severe winds and stormy conditions . Mean wind speeds in excess of 80 km/h and gusts in excess of 130km/h are expected, potentially causing structural damage and disruption, with dangerous marine conditions due to high seas and potential flooding.