Kerry County Council accused of not protecting wildlife in development of Listowel Bypass

Kerry County Council has been accused of not doing enough to protect wildlife in the development of the proposed Listowel Bypass.

Objectors have been making presentations today at An Bord Pleanála’s oral hearing being held into the development at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

The council has applied for approval to compulsorily purchase the land needed for the 5.95km western and northern bypass, to extinguish 12 rights-of-way, and for planning permission for the €40 million project.

Over 50 submissions were made on it, but 29 were withdrawn at the start of the hearing.

Eleven objectors are making presentations to today’s oral hearing today – so far six have been heard from.

John Corridon of John Corridon and Associates spoke on behalf of his client Michael and Angela Moroney, and said the severance of the Forge Road, a popular country laneway, is causing considerable distress.

He said friends and neighbours won’t be able to ramble up the road to each other, and suggested the installation of an island on the road to facilitate people crossing the bypass, and referenced a similar facility on the N21 Kerry Limerick road at Croagh.

Andrea Taylor, also a Forge Road resident, raised concerns about being cut off from neighbours, about safety in the event of an accident on the bypass, devaluation of property, and major concerns about the impacts on people’s physical and mental wellbeing, as well as wildlife.

She fears bats, sparrow hawks, whooper swans, otters, and salmon will all be adversely affected by the proposed bypass.

She said Icelandic whooper swans are regularly spotted in Coolnaleen, noting a count last year saw 300 there; she said the Icelandic government were working to protect the breed, but she feels the council aren’t protecting them or other wildlife.

Kate Carmody, an organic farmer from Beale, raised a number of concerns about the route selection, as well as the use of a chemical in the eradication of Japanese knotweed.