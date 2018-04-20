Kerry councillors withdraw from Seanad by-election

Both Kerry candidates contesting next week’s Seanad by-election have withdrawn from the race.

Cllr Bobby O’Connell has withdrawn from the race to win a seat, as has Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher.

Elections to fill the Seanad vacancies, caused by the resignations of Labour’s Denis Landy on health grounds, and Independent Trevor Ó Clochartaigh, formerly Sinn Féin, will be held next week.

The electorate for the by-elections are TDs and senators, although those wishing to replace Mr Landy had to secure an outside nomination from a registered body, given that was the route chosen by him in the 2016 Seanad election.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has given his backing to ex-president of Ulster Farmers’ Union, Ian Marshall, a strong anti-Brexit campaigner, while former TD Niall Blaney is tipped to win the other seat.

It’s understood that Cllr Bobby O’Connell will contest the next Seanad election for Fine Gael, while Cllr Niall Kelleher is in the running to be added to Fianna Fáil’s general election ticket in Kerry.