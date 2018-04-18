Kerry councillor welcomes confirmation TDs have no role in allocating roads funding

A Kerry councillor has welcomed confirmation that TDs have no role in the allocation of funding for roads.

Cllr Brendan Cronin says some of his constituents had received letters from a TD claiming credit for funding for local roads.

The Independent cllr had a motion before Kerry County Council’s monthly meeting, asking what decision-making role and voting rights TDs have in deciding and compiling the local roads included in the council’s restoration and maintenance programme.

In response, the council said while Oireachtas members can make representations about roads in need of repair, the decision on the allocation of funding for such works is only made by councillors.