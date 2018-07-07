Kerry Councillor urges people to support local Cervical Check protest

Campaign group ‘Standing4Women’ is calling for immediate Government action over the Cervical Check scandal.

They’re asking for supporters to wear red today and attend local demonstrations being held around the country in solidarity with those affected.

A Kerry County Councillor has urged people to come and support the protest locally.





Sinn Féin Councillor Toiréasa Ferris is calling on people to come to the Square in Tralee at 1.45pm today in support of the women and families affected by the scandal.

She says it’s something which could affect every family in the county.