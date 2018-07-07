Kerry Councillor urges people to support local Cervical Check protest

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr for Kerry County Council Toirasa Ferris. (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com

Campaign group ‘Standing4Women’ is calling for immediate Government action over the Cervical Check scandal.

They’re asking for supporters to wear red today and attend local demonstrations being held around the country in solidarity with those affected.

A Kerry County Councillor has urged people to come and support the protest locally.


Sinn Féin Councillor Toiréasa Ferris is calling on people to come to the Square in Tralee at 1.45pm today in support of the women and families affected by the scandal.

She says it’s something which could affect every family in the county.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR