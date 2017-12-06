Kerry councillor seeking meeting with NPWS about a deer cull

A Kerry councillor is seeking a meeting with the National Parks and Wildlife Service about a deer cull.

Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty was speaking after a Co Clare judge said the State agency responsible for wildlife isn’t doing enough to kill sufficient numbers of deer.

He says this is resulting in motorists facing the danger of the animals landing on their car bonnets.

Cllr Culloty says the deer population, especially in Kerry, has gone too large and this can’t continue.

He says something needs to be done, and is calling for a meeting with the NPWS.