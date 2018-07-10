Kerry councillor says responsibility rests with parents when it comes to teenage behaviour

Responsibility rests with parents when it comes to teenagers taking drugs and drinking alcohol according to a Kerry County Councillor.

The comments follow Gardai urging greater parental responsibility after West Cork Rapid Response had to treat teenagers from 15 to 17 years of age who attended a drug-fuelled party in Clonakilty recently.

Kerry County Councillor Robert Beasley from Ballybunion came across three teenagers carrying a crate of beer each into a holiday village in the town over the weekend.





The Sinn Fein councillor says all parents need to speak to their children about this issue: