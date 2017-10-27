Kerry councillor says high numbers on trolleys stem back to inadequate use of community hospitals

A Kerry County Councillor says the high numbers on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry this week stem back to the inadequate usage of community hospitals.

On Tuesday the numbers on trolleys peaked at 21, today there are 18 people on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry.

Cllr Johnny Healy Rae says Kenmare Community Hospital is operating at half capacity and claims that some rooms in Dingle Community Hospital were converted into offices by the HSE.

He says this puts pressure on University Hospital Kerry.

Cllr Healy Rae says he knows of one patient who spent 19 hours on a trolley recently: