Kerry councillor offers guided tour to “worst road’ in the county

A Kerry County Councillor has offered a guided tour of the “worst road in the county” to the Killarney Municipal District Manager and Senior Executive Engineer.

However, Cllr Michael Gleeson warned them not to eat too much before the journey on the L11078 road at Gortdromakerrie, Muckross.

Cllr Michael Gleeson estimated the road, around six miles from Killarney and on the west of Lough Guitane, has been patched around three million times but never totally resurfaced.

He said the patience of the residents of the 30 households is bordering on the incredible and called for a source of funding to be found to improve the road.

Cllr Gleeson said there is no road like it anywhere adding it is an embarrassment and its deplorable condition is an affront to residents.

He offered to take Killarney Municipal District Manager Angela McAllen and Senior Executive Engineer John Ahern on a guided tour to see the road first-hand.

Cllr Gleeson is hoping to bring a deputation of residents to the next meeting in Killarney.

The council said the Killarney MD office will consider the section of road when drafting the next three-year roads programme.