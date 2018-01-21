Kerry councillor looking forward to working with new Sinn Fein President

A Sinn Fein Kerry County Councillor says he is looking forward to working with the new President of the party.

Yesterday, Mary Lou McDonald was confirmed as President Elect of Sinn Fein replacing Gerry Adams who has led the party for 34 years.

Councillor Robert Beasley says the Shortis Scanlan Cumann in Ballybunion endorsed the Dublin Central TD.

Cllr Beasley said he wouldn’t pay any attention to comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that her election won’t make any fundamental difference to Sinn Fein: