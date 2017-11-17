Kerry councillor criticising delay in finding alternative use for closed landfill

A Kerry councillor is questioning why an alternative use hasn’t been found for the North Kerry Landfill, over three years after it closed.

€1.1 million is to be spent next year on Muingnaminane (Moing na Meannán) according to Kerry County Council’s Budget 2018.

It stopped accepting waste in 2014, but has over 888,000 tonnes of waste deposited in it, and is subject to a 30-year aftercare plan.

Last April the council appointed consultants to look at its future, including the possibility of selling or leasing part of it.

However, the local authority has confirmed that expressions of interest are just now being sought, and will be collated by mid-December, but Fianna Fáil Councillor John Joe Culloty is critical of this delay.