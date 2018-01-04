Kerry councillor confirms interest in Fianna Fáil ticket for next General Election

A Kerry county councillor has confirmed he will be seeking the Fianna Fáil ticket for the next General Election.

Councillor Thomas McEllistrim has confirmed he hopes to run for Dáil Eireann, should he be nominated by party members.

This follows on from both Senator Mark Daly and Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher, expressing interest in recent days.

Mr McEllistrim was the Fianna Fáil TD for North Kerry between 2002 and 2011.

Fianna Fáil party members have until the end of next week to nominate candidates.